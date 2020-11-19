DIY dog grooming during COVID pandemic inspires new book

However, the DIY grooming skills of dog owners made for some pretty fascinating before-and-after photos - which inspired one woman to create a new book.
"Scruffy: Our loyal pandemic pooches and the good, the bad, and the crazy haircuts we gave them" is a light-hearted new book by Shelley Ross.
It features a wacky gallery of before-and-after shots when many grooming shops shut down this year.
The pooches span the globe. Ross came up with the idea in mid-March while she stayed at home on the Upper West Side.
TOP NEWS | 33-year-old uses martial arts to stop attempted kidnapping in Madison Square Park
"This was a one-man band, sent out photo releases, tracked down dogs, waited for photo releases to come back from Hong Kong, Australia," Ross said.
One-hundred percent of the profits from the book go to FDA-authorized COVID research for the sickest patients.
The book also reflects on how many people got through the unprecedented time with the help of their furry friends.
"It was a real metaphor for our courage, our resilience and our hope," Ross said.
ALSO READ | Tiny owl found inside Rockefeller Christmas tree after 3 days with no food or water