PETS & ANIMALS

Do you see it? Feline Instagram star draws comparisons to NHL mascot Gritty

EMBED </>More Videos

This is Wilfred Warrior, the Chinchilla Persian cat that is winning Instagram with his interesting looks.

This is Wilfred Warrior, the Chinchilla Persian cat that is winning Instagram with his interesting looks.

From the under bite to the wild stare, this cat is pretty much breaking the internet.

Wilfred has close to 80,000 followers who follow the kooky cat's adventures.

Wilfred has been called everything from a gremlin to adorable to horrifying.

The pedigree name is Fearless Warrior, and the UK kitty is not afraid to take social media by storm.

Wildred's eyes are a bit googly, and even though the cat lives all the way across the pond in London, there have been many comparisons to another silly, quirky, furry fellow over here: Gritty!

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Related Topics:
pets-animalsPhiladelphia Flyersgrittycatsinstagramu.s. & worldentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Police: Man dresses as woman, buys puppy with stolen credit card
NJ Police K-9 stabbed in line of duty released from hospital
44 dogs found in freezers, 130 more living in filth in NJ home
Raccoon gets head stuck in Campbell's soup can
Elephant rescued from Vietnam War escapes from NY barn
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warnings issued
Homeless man, couple charged in alleged GoFundMe scam
MTA details plans for public transit fare, toll hikes
'Hee Haw' star, country guitar virtuoso Roy Clark dies at 85
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
LI official accused taking bribe for police chief promotion
New details in helicopter crash that killed newlyweds
BBB: 'Secret Sister Gift Exchange' is an illegal scam
Suspect on the run after man slashed in face on subway
Show More
After 2 thefts, Standard Hotel guests warned to lock rooms
Blood pressure medicine recall expands amid cancer concerns
44 dogs found in freezers, 130 more living in filth in NJ home
More News