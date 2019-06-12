HUNTERDON COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- More than 200 dogs were rescued from what authorities are calling a massive hoarding situation on a property in New Jersey.
The Monmouth County SPCA and St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center were called to a home at an undisclosed location in Hunterdon County around 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Authorities say the animals were living in squalor and seemingly had limited human contact and minimal to no veterinary care.
It is unclear if any charges would be filed against the property owner.
Animal officials are now asking for public donations and support to get the dogs vaccinated, de-wormed and microchipped, along with any other additional medical care they'll need in the future, including spay/neuter surgeries.
They say some of the dogs are pregnant and have masses and infections.
Donations can be made directly through Facebook, or checks can be mailed to:
MCSPCA
Hunterdon Case
260 Wall Street
Eatontown NJ 07724
As for shelter items, the dogs are in need of blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, paper towels, cleaning supplies and dog food/treats.
Donations can be dropped off at our Eatonton shelter, and there is also an Amazon Wish List.
Several dogs are eligible for foster homes. If you are able to foster a dog, please email Fostering@monmouthcountyspca.org.
The dogs are not currently up for adoption, and there is no timetable for when they will be available for forever homes. But officials remind the public that they have plenty of dogs and cats waiting patiently at shelters.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
More than 200 dogs rescued from New Jersey hoarding home
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More