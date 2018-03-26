PETS & ANIMALS

Port Authority Police rescue dog on the loose at LaGuardia

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has more on how Port Authority Police rescued a dog who broke free at an airport hangar at LaGuardia.

Eyewitness News
ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) --
A dog is now back with its handler after being loose inside LaGuardia Airport and making a run for it on Sunday.

Port Authority Police believe 'Beethoven' was a rescue dog that had recently arrived from Puerto Rico. Police had to get themselves dirty in order to catch him.

While at a hangar, Beethoven broke free and ran onto one of the airport roads, and eventually into a fenced area.

Officers had to cut an opening in the fence to leash 'Beethoven' and take him back to his handler.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdoglaguardia airportport authorityanimal rescueanimalsElmhurstQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News