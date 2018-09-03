Times Square bees enjoying their new home

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --There is an update on the thousands of bees that were a buzz around a hot dog cart in Times Square.
The beekeeper tweeted a picture Sunday, saying since the bees love New York City street meat, and their new home is decorated with a mini, authentic Sabrett umbrella.
Here’s an update from PO Lauriano of the Times Square 🐝. Since the 🐝 ❤️ NYC street meat, I thought I’d decorate it with a miniature authentic Sabrett hot dog hot dog ☂. They are adjusting well to their new home. pic.twitter.com/ShyfX5Pcu5— NYPD Bees (@NYPDBees) September 2, 2018
Maybe it was the hot dogs, maybe it was the yellow umbrella that attracted them.
The busy bees had tried to set up a hive last week on Broadway and 43rd Street.
The NYPD's beekeeper came in and humanely removed them from the scene.
Fear not, New Yorkers and tourists. Midtown Manhattan is all abuzz about #NYPD’s ability to bee 🐝 a full-service organization. Right now, we’re humanely, & safely, handling the @NYPDBees swarm in @NYPDTimesSquare. Just another day in #NYC. @NYPDnews https://t.co/iXlQ79dRpk— Commissioner O'Neill (@NYPDONeill) August 28, 2018
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube