Times Square bees enjoying their new home

Here’s an update from PO Lauriano of the Times Square 🐝. Since the 🐝 ❤️ NYC street meat, I thought I’d decorate it with a miniature authentic Sabrett hot dog hot dog ☂. They are adjusting well to their new home. pic.twitter.com/ShyfX5Pcu5 — NYPD Bees (@NYPDBees) September 2, 2018

Fear not, New Yorkers and tourists. Midtown Manhattan is all abuzz about #NYPD’s ability to bee 🐝 a full-service organization. Right now, we’re humanely, & safely, handling the @NYPDBees swarm in @NYPDTimesSquare. Just another day in #NYC. @NYPDnews https://t.co/iXlQ79dRpk — Commissioner O'Neill (@NYPDONeill) August 28, 2018

There is an update on the thousands of bees that were a buzz around a hot dog cart in Times Square.The beekeeper tweeted a picture Sunday, saying since the bees love New York City street meat, and their new home is decorated with a mini, authentic Sabrett umbrella.Maybe it was the hot dogs, maybe it was the yellow umbrella that attracted them.The busy bees had tried to set up a hive last week on Broadway and 43rd Street.The NYPD's beekeeper came in and humanely removed them from the scene.----------