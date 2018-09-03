BEES

Times Square bees enjoying their new home

Their new home is decorated with a mini, authentic Sabrett umbrella.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
There is an update on the thousands of bees that were a buzz around a hot dog cart in Times Square.

The beekeeper tweeted a picture Sunday, saying since the bees love New York City street meat, and their new home is decorated with a mini, authentic Sabrett umbrella.


Maybe it was the hot dogs, maybe it was the yellow umbrella that attracted them.

The busy bees had tried to set up a hive last week on Broadway and 43rd Street.

The NYPD's beekeeper came in and humanely removed them from the scene.


Related Topics:
pets-animalsbeesTimes SquareManhattanNew York City
