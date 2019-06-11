Pets & Animals

Venomous copperhead snake bites man in New Jersey

(Credit: Shutterstock)

PATERSON, New Jersey -- A New Jersey man is recovering after he was bitten by a venomous snake.

Police say it happened Saturday when the poisonous copperhead snake bit the man's index finger.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment and a snake expert removed the snake.

Animal control officials believe the snake may have come from a nearby river.

State Fish and Wildlife officials say copperheads are rare in New Jersey.

They're usually found in Hunterdon and Somerset counties.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspatersonpassaic countysnakeanimal attack
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Midtown scaffold breaks loose, falling bricks hurt 2 people
NTSB investigation begins into Midtown helicopter crash
What we know about Tim McCormack, NYC helicopter crash pilot
Husband's DNA found mixed with missing Connecticut mom's blood
Couple faces charges after selling $93K in Kohl's cash
Strand bookstore granted landmark status against owner's wishes
Arrest after $12K in fake credit, gift cards used at Victoria's Secret
Show More
'I can't go on, I'm gone': Capsized boat survivor recalls rescue
Mother with baby accused of punching woman in face on subway
AccuWeather: Rain clears, gusty winds
Iconic Four Seasons restaurant in NYC closing after 57 years
Memorial set for West Point cadet killed in training crash
More TOP STORIES News