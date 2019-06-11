Venomous copperhead snake bites man in New Jersey

PATERSON, New Jersey -- A New Jersey man is recovering after he was bitten by a venomous snake.Police say it happened Saturday when the poisonous copperhead snake bit the man's index finger.He was taken to a hospital for treatment and a snake expert removed the snake.Animal control officials believe the snake may have come from a nearby river.State Fish and Wildlife officials say copperheads are rare in New Jersey.They're usually found in Hunterdon and Somerset counties.----------