Soldier surprises dog after returning to Long Island from deployment: VIDEO

OYSTER BAY, Long Island (WABC) -- Once man's best friend, always man's best friend.Staff Sergeant Daniel Dugal surprised his puppy Brandy after returning home to Long Island from duty overseas.Video of their reunion at Two by Four, an Oyster Bay pet sitting service, shows Brandy welcoming Dugal with hugs and kisses -- tail wagging.The doggy daycare said they decided to make it special by putting together a welcome home sign paired with balloons.He's been on four 10-month deployments and is out on a short leave.