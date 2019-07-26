soldier surprise

Soldier surprises dog after returning to Long Island from deployment: VIDEO

OYSTER BAY, Long Island (WABC) -- Once man's best friend, always man's best friend.

Staff Sergeant Daniel Dugal surprised his puppy Brandy after returning home to Long Island from duty overseas.

Video of their reunion at Two by Four, an Oyster Bay pet sitting service, shows Brandy welcoming Dugal with hugs and kisses -- tail wagging.

RELATED: Soldier surprises 4-year-old daughter at New Jersey preschool

The doggy daycare said they decided to make it special by putting together a welcome home sign paired with balloons.

He's been on four 10-month deployments and is out on a short leave.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsoyster baynassau countydogssoldier surprise
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOLDIER SURPRISE
Soldier surprises 4-year-old daughter at NJ preschool
Deployed dad surprises family, meets baby for the 1st time
Welcome home: Navy sailor surprises kids at LI school
Soldier dresses as firefighter to surprise young son
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Immigrant dad whose daughter died by suicide granted ICE extension
Man struck by subway, suspicious package in backpack deemed safe
Husband surprises wife with Amazon box birthday cake
Officials fear arsonist on loose after 3 fires in Linden
Loose tire rolls down NJ highway until crashing into car
Robbery attempt caught on camera at Midtown deli
Show More
CT rivers to be tested for 'forever chemicals'
Justice Department approves T-Mobile's $26.5B takeover of Sprint
Push to change date of Halloween picks up steam
Missing Long Island man found dead inside crashed vehicle
LI man accused of sending pictures of genitals to girl
More TOP STORIES News