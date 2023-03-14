Man drives minivan into front of Philadelphia police headquarters on Broad Street

A man crashed a minivan crashed into the front doors of the Philadelphia Police Department Headquarters on Tuesday, March 14.

PHILADELPHIA -- A man crashed a minivan into the front doors of the Philadelphia Police Department Headquarters on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at about 4:45 a.m. at the building on Broad Street. The vehicle crashed into the front to the building, but did not go inside of the lobby.

The Action Cam was nearby and witnessed the aftermath of the crash.

The man driving the minivan could be heard yelling, "They're killing me, they're killing me," and police officers dragged him out of the vehicle.

He was taken into police headquarters for questioning but was then seen getting into a patrol car.

When Action News reporter Corey Davis asked the man who was killing him, the man said the police were.

Officers ran out of the building, taped off the area and secured the front lobby.

It was not clear if the crash was intentional.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.