localish

Legendary Texas oyster family opens waterfront seafood spot

EMBED <>More Videos

Legendary Texas oyster family opens waterfront seafood spot

SEABROOK, Texas -- When Johnny Halili first started Prestige Oysters in the 1970s, he had just one boat - and a plan to achieve the American Dream. After immigrating to the U.S. from Albania, he worked for years as a deckhand in Louisiana before finally buying a boat, the Lady Katherine, and creating his own success as a shrimper and oysterman.

Today, Prestige Oysters is one of the largest oyster distributors in the country, running to processing plants and 100 boats stretching from Texas to Maryland. The family-run company is also leading the industry in sustainable oyster harvesting, placing oyster shells and rock back into the Gulf of Mexico to help create new reefs.

Last year, Prestige Oysters launched a new venture, opening destination restaurant Pier 6 in San Leon, Texas. Diners at the waterfront spot will enjoy a "tide to table" menu, complete with fresh oysters just harvested from the Gulf of Mexico. For more information, check out pier6seafood.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san leonseafoodabc13 plusktrkrestaurantsbite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
Anthonie's Market Grill is a hidden gem!
Legendary Texas oyster family opens waterfront seafood spot
Monument Inn: Best cinnamon rolls in Texas!
Explore the Texas-sized Cathedral of Junk!
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Local officials have right to re-implement restrictions
Biden counters inflation concerns as agenda hangs in balance | LIVE
EF-1 tornado touched down in NJ
US gymnast tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Tokyo Olympics
Gunfire outside NJ restaurant leaves several wounded
Restaurant Week returns to New York City
US: Microsoft Exchange email hack was caused by China
Show More
'Love is light,' Judge Esther Salas marks 1 year since son's murder
AccuWeather: Clouds to sun
4-year-old boy in critical after being struck by dirt bike in Queens
More mass vaccination sites close, Mayor says no to mask mandate
Officials to review, hear testimony on Ranked Choice Voting in NYC
More TOP STORIES News