Pink pigeon found in Madison Square Park thought to be deliberately dyed

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A rescue group believes a pink pigeon discovered in Manhattan was deliberately dyed and released.

A good Samaritan saw the bird on Monday in Madison Square park after noticing the bright-colored bird walking around.

The king pigeon, which is a domestic bird, was brought to the Wild Bird Fund, a nonprofit wildlife rehabilitation and education center on the Upper West Side.

The nonprofit said the pigeon has never flown before and was possibly purchased at a poultry market.

The group says the bird cannot survive in the wild because it can't find food, fly well or escape predators.

And being a bright, unusual color makes him even more or a target.

Officials with Wild Bird Fund believe the pigeon was deliberately dyed -- either for a gender reveal or an experiment.

They offered the following advice on social media:

"PSA: Please never release domestic birds to the wild. Not for weddings, funerals, celebrations, art projects, anything. (We'd hope that "don't dye them" goes without saying, but...) They will starve or be preyed on. If you see an all-white pigeon in the wild, or any tame bird standing around looking lost, it needs your help. Please catch the bird and bring it to a pigeon rescue or animal sanctuary near you."

