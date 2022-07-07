explosion

Pipeline explosion Texas today: Flames from blast could be seen 30 miles away; residents evacuated

EMBED <>More Videos

Flames extinguished after pipeline explosion in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- Emergency crews brought the flames from a pipeline explosion in Texas under control about an hour after the blaze occurred.

The explosion happened in Wallis, Texas, about 50 miles west of Houston.

On the way to the scene, ABC Houston affiliate KTRK's helicopter noticed the flames could be seen from 30 miles away.




According to the Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management, the incident happened in an isolated area in a field.

Energy Transfer owns the pipeline.

RELATED: Explosion rocks mysterious Georgia monument called satanic by some, America's Stonehenge by others

Fort Bend County Judge KP George said that residents surrounding the area were evacuated as a precaution.

No injuries were reported and there was minimal property damage as a result.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasexplosionfireu.s. & worldpipeline
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPLOSION
Explosion rocks mysterious Georgia monument
No serious injuries after minor gas explosion in NYC pizzeria kitchen
Refrigerator explodes violently, shattering 4 windows in CA home
Officials ID man killed in explosion at NJ welding business
TOP STORIES
'Statistically significant' cancer levels found in NY school district
James Caan, known for 'The Godfather,' 'Misery,' 'Elf,' dies at 82
3rd family member dies from injuries in NJ crash
Police alert New Jersey residents about alarming number of car thefts
Husband of 'One Tree Hill' star, dead at 33 after lightning strike
Young woman turns budding passion into community of flowers
Fire Island lifeguard bitten by shark, beaches put on alert
Show More
Nassau County training 15-year-old lifeguards to combat shortage
Mississippi teen jumps into river to rescue 3 girls, officer
Woman struck by bullet while walking down street in Queens
Susan Bridges, wife of 'The Old Man' star Jeff Bridges, opens exhibit
3 killed in violent night across NYC, but NYPD says shootings are down
More TOP STORIES News