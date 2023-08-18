Update expected on condemned Plainfield apartment building

State and county officials will be giving an update on a condemned apartment building in Plainfield, NJ.

PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey and Union County officials will give an update on the condemned apartment building in Plainfield.

Nearly 300 people were displaced when the Quality of Life Task Force started to inspect the building at 501 West 7th Street.

The task force has not yet submitted its final report to the city.

Since the building was condemned one week ago, tenants have been staying at hotels.

They are getting food and toiletries from an emergency shelter set up at Plainfield High School.

A second building located at 515 West 7th Street is also under assessment and could also be affected.

State and County agencies and other social service providers will be at the Plainfield Performing Arts Center (PPAC) located at 724 Park Avenue on Friday, August 18th until 3 p.m. to provide ongoing service to the impacted families.

The services being offered at PPAC are also available to anyone living at 515 West 7th Street.

