Fire rips through several businesses in Plainfield, NJ

PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a huge blaze that ripped through several businesses in New Jersey Tuesday.

The four-alarm fire broke out at 172 East Front Street in Plainfield around 6:30 p.m.

The fire extended to adjacent buildings, destroying several storefronts.

Some of those business owners were still struggling since the pandemic and now have lost everything.

Firefighters are on the scene battling the fire and the heavy smoke that is affecting surrounding blocks and residents.

There's no word yet on any injuries or how the fire started.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

