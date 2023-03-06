The two passengers were a 63-year-old mother and 33-year-old daughter who bought tickets for the tour through Groupon.

Mother and daughter were on sightseeing tour before plane crashed on Long Island

NORTH LINDENHURST, Long Island (WABC) -- One person was killed and two others were injured after a small plane crashed into a neighborhood on Long Island Sunday afternoon.

The plane crashed near 5th Street and North Wellwood Avenue in Lindenhurst while approaching Republic Airport in Farmingdale.

The FAA says there were three people on board the privately-owned single-engine Piper PA 28. No one on the ground was injured.

The FAA says the plane took off from Republic Airport for a sightseeing tour.

A short time later, the pilot issued a mayday signal and said there was smoke in the cockpit.

The aircraft then turned back toward the airport to make an emergency landing but crashed -- approximately 300 feet south of nearby LIRR tracks.

The 23-year-old pilot is a license-led and certified flight instructor from the Bronx, according to an attorney for a flight school at Republic Airport.

He suffered burns to 75% of his body.

The two passengers were a 63-year-old mother and a 33-year-old daughter who bought tickets for the tour through Groupon.

The attorney said the plane recently went through a 100-hour inspection.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two people on board were transported via helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Eyewitness News spoke with neighbor Chris Baldassano, who took video of his block after the crash.

He said the crash happened so close to his home that he not only heard the crash but actually felt the impact inside his house.

"I ran to the front of the house, saw fireball and plume of smoke,' Baldassano said. "Ran outside, made sure everybody down the block were out of houses."

Baldassano believes the plane clipped the tree line that borders the train tracks right before crashing.

Neighbors said there was debris everywhere from the plane and the smoke was so thick that it was hard to see.

Kellie Watson said the planes fly so low on their approach to the airport that it shakes her home.

"It was just two explosions that we heard," Watson said. "The house just shook. Yeah the house shook it was pretty bad and we're just like what was that and we looked out the window and after one explosion and then I yelled for my husband and then before we knew it, he didn't even make it to the living room, another big explosion."

When she stepped out of her home after the crash she said she could hear one of the victims frantically calling for her mother.

