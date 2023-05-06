Police arrest suspect in Midtown car chase that injured two officers

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD made an arrest in connection to the wild car chase that rocked Manhattan last month.

Police arrested 56-year-old Benjamin Abrams on Saturday following the April 19 incident that struck two police officers and left an outdoor dining structure destroyed.

Prior to the chase, as shown in footage obtained by Eyewitness News last month, the suspect was seen arguing with another man while entering a Midtown business before asking an employee to use the bathroom.

The man then left through the back door and that's when the chaotic scene unfolded.

The driver was initially pulled over by police for improperly changing lanes on West 39th Street and 7th Avenue. Officers also noticed the vehicle, a Cadillac sedan, had temporary Michigan license plates.

During the stop, the driver produced fraudulent motor vehicle documents, and sped off after police asked him to step out of the vehicle for further discussion.

The driver fled the traffic stop, nearly taking out a fire hydrant on Park Avenue.

The Cadillac then missed a woman with a walker by mere inches.

"The car kept speeding down the street. I was crossing from this side to that side. The car, I had the light. His wheel hit me down here and the bumper came flying off," said Jan Baldin, the woman in the video.

The black Cadillac was then located on Madison Avenue and E. 30th Street, where officers once again tried to stop the vehicle.

When the driver fled the scene, he struck two officers before driving through and destroying an outdoor dining structure.

Both officers were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

Gustavo Marquez captured video of the crash and shared it on Instagram.

The vehicle fled for a third time and collided with another vehicle.

The driver eventually abandoned the vehicle, ran away and escaped.

