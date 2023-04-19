Suspects in Lamborghini lead police on chase in Queens

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A suspect was taken into custody near the Queens Center Mall on Wednesday after leading police on a chase in a Lamborghini.

After a half hour chase, three suspects bailed out of the car at a parking garage behind the mall at 92nd Street and 57th Ave. around 10:30 a.m.

Police chased the suspects on foot after they got out of the car.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed at least one of the suspects being taken into custody.

At one point, police tried to shut down the LIE at 106th Street to stop the vehicle.

Few other details were released.

