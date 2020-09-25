Amber Alert: Child abducted in Pennsylvania by man in body armor; headed to NYC, police say

PENNSYLVANIA -- Pennsylvania state police have issued an Amber Alert after a child was abducted in Pennsylvania.

Police say 7-year-old Giselle Torres was abducted around 2:18 p.m. Friday at Montgomery Avenue in Elkins Park.

Giselle Torres and Juan Pablo Torres



Giselle Torres is about four feet tall and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was wearing a white tank top and purple tights.

The child was reportedly abducted by 41-year-old Juan Pablo Torres. Police say he was wearing body armor, a facemask and glasses.

Juan Pablo Torres is described as a Hispanic male, about 5'4" tall weighing 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.



He was driving a white or black Dodge Charger with an unknown registration.

Police believe he was with two other men at the time. They are believed to be headed to New York City.

Juan Pablo Torres is the biological father of Giselle Torres but he does not have custody of her, police say.

Call 911 right away if you have any information.


