NORTH AMITYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --Police pulled over a driver on Long Island only to discover his license had been suspended more than 50 times.
Suffolk County Police say they arrested James Brown and held him in North Amityville on Sunday afternoon after he passed a stop sign.
Officers say they checked his license and found 54 suspensions.
Police say they also found crack cocaine in his car.
Brown is facing numerous charges.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube