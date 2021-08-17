Man accused of impersonating officer, pulling over women in New Jersey

EMBED <>More Videos

Man accused of impersonating officer, pulling over women

BRICK TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities in New Jersey have released a sketch of a man they say is impersonating a police officer.

Officials say around 2 p.m. on Aug. 1, he used a blue dashboard light to pull over a woman in Brick Township.

After a brief exchange she became suspicious and asked him for his ID. He then told her to get out of her car and when she refused, he tried to drag her out before she was able to get away.

A similar incident occurred two days later around 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 3 to another woman in Wall Township.



The suspect drives a black, older model Ford Crown Victoria and was wearing a fake police uniform and holster with what appeared to be a gun.

He is believed to be about 40 to 50 years old with long red hair pulled back into a ponytail, a scruffy red beard and tattoos on both arms and the back of his hands.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Christopher Mason of the Wall Township Police Department at 609-449-4500 ext. 1192 or Detective Michael Bennett of the Brick Township Police Department at 732-262-1100.

ALSO READ | 2 injured after car launches through parking lot, crashes into Wendy's
EMBED More News Videos

Two people were hospitalized after a driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed into a Wendy's restaurant in South Brunswick.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brick townshipnew jerseypolice impersonatorsuspect images
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Exclusive video: Car goes airborne, crashes into Wendy's restaurant
Man accused of setting 13 fires to outdoor dining structures, trash
At least 16 people shot in 90 minutes in NYC
'Key to NYC': Indoor vaccine mandate starts Tuesday
Biden says he stands 'squarely behind' Afghanistan decision
Malala warns women in danger as Taliban takes Kabul
Family reunites with officers who saved their unconscious baby in NYC
Show More
Final report on Cuomo probe to be released; Hochul prepares transition
How many kids are hospitalized with Covid?
NY mandating COVID vaccine for all health care workers
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with some showers
Food stamp benefits to increase by more than 25% in October
More TOP STORIES News