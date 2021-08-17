Man accused of impersonating officer, pulling over women in New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10955641" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two people were hospitalized after a driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed into a Wendy's restaurant in South Brunswick.

BRICK TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities in New Jersey have released a sketch of a man they say is impersonating a police officer.Officials say around 2 p.m. on Aug. 1, he used a blue dashboard light to pull over a woman in Brick Township.After a brief exchange she became suspicious and asked him for his ID. He then told her to get out of her car and when she refused, he tried to drag her out before she was able to get away.A similar incident occurred two days later around 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 3 to another woman in Wall Township.The suspect drives a black, older model Ford Crown Victoria and was wearing a fake police uniform and holster with what appeared to be a gun.He is believed to be about 40 to 50 years old with long red hair pulled back into a ponytail, a scruffy red beard and tattoos on both arms and the back of his hands.Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Christopher Mason of the Wall Township Police Department at 609-449-4500 ext. 1192 or Detective Michael Bennett of the Brick Township Police Department at 732-262-1100.----------