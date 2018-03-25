Police investigating acts of vandalism at synagogue in Lakewood

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating vandalism at a Lakewood synagogue.

Eyewitness News
LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police are searching for the person or people responsible for acts of vandalism at a New Jersey synagogue.

Hateful words and images, including swastikas, were painted on the walls of Congregation Sons of Israel in Lakewood Saturday.

Police say the vandals also spray painted "6-6-6" on a Holocaust memorial and damaged a truck.

The synagogue says this is the first time it has been targeted.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
vandalismsynagogueswastikaLakewoodOcean CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News