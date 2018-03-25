LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) --Police are searching for the person or people responsible for acts of vandalism at a New Jersey synagogue.
Hateful words and images, including swastikas, were painted on the walls of Congregation Sons of Israel in Lakewood Saturday.
Police say the vandals also spray painted "6-6-6" on a Holocaust memorial and damaged a truck.
The synagogue says this is the first time it has been targeted.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts