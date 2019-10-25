Police-involved shooting leaves 1 shot, 2 cops injured in Brownsville, Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A suspect was shot and two officers were injured during a police-involved shooting incident in Brooklyn.

The incident happened around 5:00 p.m. Friday near Mother Gaston Boulevard and Sutter Avenue in Brownsville.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear.

The extent of injuries is unknown.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area and expect traffic.

This is the fourth police-involved shooting in two weeks in New York City.

Most recently, a suspect was shot and killed by police after a violent struggle with officers in the Bronx.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

