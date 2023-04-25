Man dead after police-involved shooting in Old Bridge

OLD BRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- One man is dead after a police-involved shooting in Old Bridge, New Jersey.
It happened on Woodland Avenue in Lawrence Harbor at around 3:09 p.m. Monday.
Police were responding to a 911 call about a dispute.
During the encounter with the responding officer, a man was shot and rushed to Old Bridge Medical Center. He died a short time later.
It's not yet known what led to the shooting.
The identities of the man and the officer have not yet been released.
The police-involved shooting is being investigated by the attorney general's office.
