A man was killed by police after they responded to a 911 call about a dispute at the home in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

Man dead after police-involved shooting in Old Bridge

OLD BRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- One man is dead after a police-involved shooting in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

It happened on Woodland Avenue in Lawrence Harbor at around 3:09 p.m. Monday.

Police were responding to a 911 call about a dispute.

During the encounter with the responding officer, a man was shot and rushed to Old Bridge Medical Center. He died a short time later.

It's not yet known what led to the shooting.

The identities of the man and the officer have not yet been released.

The police-involved shooting is being investigated by the attorney general's office.

ALSO READ | Tucker Carlson, Fox News have 'agreed to part ways,' company says

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.