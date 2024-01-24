Man wanted in 2022 robbery fatally shot by U.S. Marshals at hotel in NJ: law enforcement sources

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man was fatally shot by U.S. Marshals attempting to arrest him in South Brunswick Wednesday.

Shamar Legette was shot at the MHO Inn and Suites on Route 1 in Monmouth Junction for his connection in the 2022 robbery of Bishop Lamor Whitehead, law enforcement sources say.

Bishop Whitehead was robbed at gunpoint in the middle of a livestreamed church service on July 24, 2022. He said three men waving guns stole hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry from him and his wife.

The Attorney General's Office as well as New Jersey state police are now investigating.

Even though the shooting occurred in South Brunswick, it did not involve South Brunswick police officers, a source confirmed.

The shooting occurred at a hotel on Route 1 near Promenade Boulevard.

Because of police activity in the area, drivers should expect heavy traffic and delays southbound on Route 1, south of Route 522 and Promenade Boulevard.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting were not immediately made clear.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

