Officers exchange fire with suspect at scene of car crash in Manhattan; suspect shot

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police in Washington Heights were involved in a shooting early Thursday morning after responding to a car crash.

Officials say the officers arrived at the scene on Haven Avenue and West 177th Street at around 2:50 a.m.

Video shows the car facing the wrong direction up on the divider at the entrance of the Henry Hudson Parkway.

When an officer approached the crashed car, one of the people inside the car opened fire, authorities said.

ALSO READ | NYC launching lithium-ion battery charging pilot for delivery workers

Marcus Solis has more on the new initiative to combat lithium-ion battery fires.

Officers fired their weapons back at the suspect and shot him in the shoulder. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say another occupant of the car was taken into custody. Charges for that person and the suspect who was shot by police, are pending.

The officers who responded to the scene were not injured, but are being evaluating.

NYPD was at the scene to conduct a further investigation at around 4:45 am.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.