K-9 stabbed, New Jersey trooper injured while trying to arrest man with knife after chase

The incident started around 2:15 p.m. when troopers received a report of a shirtless man armed with a knife standing outside of his vehicle on I-295 in the area of exit 28 in Bellmawr Borough.
Police say a chased ensued from I-295 onto Rt. 73 and ultimately onto the NJ Turnpike where the suspect's vehicle became disabled near Exit 4 in Mount Laurel.
Police say troopers used a State Police K-9 to help catch the suspect who refused to exit his vehicle.
That's when the suspect stabbed the dog and later assaulted a trooper with a flashlight before his arrest, police said.
The K-9 was taken to an animal hospital and was last listed as stable while the trooper did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
The suspect has not been identified at this time.
