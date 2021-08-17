K-9 stabbed, New Jersey trooper injured while trying to arrest man with knife after chase

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10955641" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two people were hospitalized after a driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed into a Wendy's restaurant in South Brunswick.

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey State Police trooper and a State Police K-9 were both injured while attempting to arrest a man with a knife following a chase on the New Jersey Turnpike.The incident started around 2:15 p.m. when troopers received a report of a shirtless man armed with a knife standing outside of his vehicle on I-295 in the area of exit 28 in Bellmawr Borough.Police say a chased ensued from I-295 onto Rt. 73 and ultimately onto the NJ Turnpike where the suspect's vehicle became disabled near Exit 4 in Mount Laurel.Police say troopers used a State Police K-9 to help catch the suspect who refused to exit his vehicle.That's when the suspect stabbed the dog and later assaulted a trooper with a flashlight before his arrest, police said.The K-9 was taken to an animal hospital and was last listed as stable while the trooper did not suffer life-threatening injuries.The suspect has not been identified at this time.----------