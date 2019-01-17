BELMONT, The Bronx (WABC) --A man was arrested after a woman was choked and dragged along a Bronx street in an attempted rape early Wednesday morning.
Police said the 37-year-old suspect is in police custody with charges pending after he allegedly attacked the 22-year-old victim around 1:45 a.m. near East 189 Street and Belmont Avenue.
The man allegedly approached the woman, put her in a chokehold and dragged her for approximately one block.
The suspect let go and fled after he was challenged by a good Samaritan.
The attack took place just two blocks away from Fordham University's main campus on a street where off-campus housing is available to students.
The identity of the suspect was not released, but police said he was approximately 5-foot-7 and 190 pounds.
