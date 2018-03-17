RAPE

12-year-old raped by masked man in Brooklyn home, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

A 12-year-old girl was raped inside of her Brooklyn home by a masked man. (KFSN)

By Eyewitness News
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A 12-year-old girl was raped inside of her Brooklyn home by a masked man, police say.

The man armed with a knife, slipped into a residence on Farragut Road and Remsen Avenue in the Canarsie section, police say.

The suspect reportedly hid behind a shower curtain, and when the girl walked in, he threw her to the ground and raped her.

The horrific attack happened on March 5, but police are still looking for the suspect.

He's described as a heavy-set black male who is 5'4" to 5'8" and speaks with a Caribbean accent.

Anyone with information incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapechild abuseCanarsieBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RAPE
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Central Nyack man accused of raping 11-year-old girl
Self-professed serial killer hears voices, lawyer says
Suspect sought in rape, robbery of woman in Brooklyn apartment
Upper West Side attemped rape suspect due in court
More rape
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News