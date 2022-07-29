2 NYPD officers assaulted at Brooklyn subway station by man they were arresting: police

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A man attacked two NYPD police officers who were trying to arrest him Thursday morning at a Brooklyn subway station, the authorities said.

Police said Jhazir Miller, 22, tried to jump a turnstile at the Atlantic Avenue/Barclays Center station around 11 a.m. When police ran his name, they learned he'd been arrested multiple times in the transit system, which prompted the officers to detain him.

Miller allegedly became irate and attempted to flee. The officers grabbed him, and he placed his hand on a female officer's face, shoving her face into the ground, police said. He then pushed her partner, a male officer, into a turnstile pillar, police said.

The two officers got control of Miller and arrested him.

He was charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, and theft of service.

His arraignment was set for Friday.

MORE NEWS | NYPD officers responding to robbery involved in shootout in Chelsea

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube