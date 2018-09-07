Police search for suspect in broad-daylight rape attempt in Brooklyn

WILLIAMBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police searching for a man who stalked a woman and tried to rape her in Brooklyn.

What's really alarming is what time this happened -- close to 8 a.m. -- near south 10th and Berry Street in Williamsburg.

Authorities released a video of the suspect, seen walking down the street in security footage on Labor Day.

Police think the man may have followed a 42-year-old woman into her apartment building. Once inside, the victim was attacked.

The man placed his hand over her mouth and attempted to sexually assault her.

Fortunately, she fought back and was able to get away. She was not injured.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man, about 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds with a slim build and close cut hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and black sneakers, a baseball hat, and a cross body bag.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

