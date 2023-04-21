Officers fire shots at suspect who lunged at them in Bronx, police say

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police say they fired shots at a person who lunged at them in the Melrose section of the Bronx on Friday.

It happened at 972 Washington Avenue before 10 a.m.

The person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

A pair of scissors was recovered at the scene.

