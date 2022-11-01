Man believed to be armed with knife shot by police in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot by police in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. on New Lots Avenue.

The man was preliminarily reported to be armed with a knife, and possibly menacing someone, when police arrived.

He was shot in the lower body, likely in the leg, and is currently expected to survive.

Two police officers were taken to Jamaica Medical Center to be checked out for ringing in the ears.

Few other details were released.

