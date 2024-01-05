Person shot in leg by police in East New York, Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A person was shot in the leg by police during an investigation in Brooklyn Friday, police say.

The shooting occurred in East New York near Liberty and Georgia Avenue just before 12 p.m.

The person who was shot was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting were not immediately made clear.

No other injuries were reported.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

