Police make arrest after Washington Heights restaurant shooting leaves man critically wounded

Darla Miles is in Washington Heights with the latest.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police arrested a man in connection to a frightening robbery earlier this week that left a victim critically wounded.

The incident took place Wednesday morning inside the Seafood King Fish Market in Washington Heights, where a 37-year-old man was shot once in the face during a holdup.

Heiton Camacho Bonilla, 37, was arrested Saturday on charges of attempted murder, robbery, and assault.

The shocking encounter was caught on surveillance video.

Police say the suspect walked into the restaurant and went to the bathroom. When he came out, he pointed a gun at the cashier and took her phone before going to the victim's table.

The victim was sitting in the restaurant when the suspect demanded his money and cellphone. The suspect then pulled a gun, pointed it at his head, and fired.

He was struck once in the upper cheek and was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital in critical condition.

The video is from a previous report.

