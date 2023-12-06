Man critical after being shot in the head in Washington Heights market

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was shot in the head at a fish market in Washington Heights early Wednesday morning.

Officials say the shooting happened inside the Seafood King Fish Market on Broadway just before 2 a.m.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was shot once in the back of his head.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say the suspect ran off. He was described as about 5'5 with a medium complexion and was said to have been wearing a black mask and black clothing.

The victim was one of at least four people shot in New York City since late Tuesday night.

An investigation is onoing.

