Police: Woman facing charges for deadly Connecticut apartment fire

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- A Connecticut woman is accused of starting a fire at a five-story apartment building that left one man dead and dozens of residents injured , police said.Destiny Waite, 28, was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree arson and first degree assault.The blaze was reported at a five-story apartment building in Hartford around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, fire Chief James Errickson said.Authorities identified the man who died as Jerome Kyser, 50, who lived in the building.Mayor Luke Bronin's office said 31 residents were treated at a hospital and more than 60 families were displaced.The city's Health and Human Services agency opened a temporary shelter and is helping the families find other housingWaite was in custody on $900,000 bail.----------