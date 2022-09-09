State disaster emergency declared after polio found in Nassau County wastewater

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau is the latest county in the state to detect polio in the wastewater -- indicating community spread.

Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency amid "evidence of circulating polio."

The virus was found in the wastewater of Manhasset, Glenwood landing, Port Washington, Roslyn and surrounding areas, primarily in the ZIP codes of 11547, 11050, 112576 and 11030.

Polio was previously detected in wastewater collected in samples in Rockland, Orange and Sullivan counties and in New York City.

The strains recovered in the wastewater in the previous three counties and NYC were all genetically linked to the state's sole identified polio case -- a Rockland County resident.

During a press conference Friday, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman stressed there is no polio case in the county.

"I don't want to alarm anybody, there are no cases of polio that has been discovered here in this region or in Nassau County," Blakeman said.

The polio strands were detected during routine wastewater testing for various viruses, including coronavirus.

The Department of Health is urging anyone who hasn't done so to get the polio vaccine. All the impacted counties have low polio vaccinations among young children.

Among children who have received the polio immunizations before their second birthday:

-Rockland County has a polio vaccination rate of 60.34%

-Orange County has a polio vaccination rate of 58.68%

-Sullivan County has a polio vaccination rate of 62.33%

-Nassau County has a polio vaccination rate of 79.15%, compared to the statewide average of 78.96%,

