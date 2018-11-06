POLITICS

ABC News projects Sen. Bob Menendez to defeat Bob Hugin to win US Senate race in New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
ABC News projects two-term Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez will defeat Republican challenger Bob Hugin in the U.S. Senate race in New Jersey.

Hugin seized on Menendez's 2017 federal trial, which ended with the corruption charges being dropped, but also led to a harshly worded Senate Ethics Committee admonishment.

Menendez has tried to link Hugin to President Donald Trump, highlighting past contributions to him, but his campaign has been outspent thanks to Hugin's deep pockets.

Hugin says he will be an independent voice if elected.

Hugin grew up in Union City, but lives in Summit. He served 14 years in the Marines Corp. and Marine reserves.

He worked as an investment banker for J.P. Morgan & Co. for fourteen years before joining Celgene Corporation, where he was CEO from 2006 to 2010, and Chairman from 2010 to 2016. Hugin earned $22.5 million there in 2016. Forbes estimates the value of his Celgene stock at $33.9 million.

Menendez is the senior United States Senator from New Jersey, a seat he has held since 2006 when Governor Jon Corzine appointed him to the seat.

He was born in New York City, but also grew up in Union City. He entered politics at age 20, first elected to the Union City School District's Board of Education and then in 1986, he won the election for Mayor of Union City.

New Jersey has not elected a Republican to the Senate since 1972.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

