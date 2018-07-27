A new bombshell dropped overnight in the ongoing Russia investigation.Multiple sources tell ABC News, Michael Cohen, the president's former attorney and fixer, claims that then-candidate Donald Trump was aware of the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting before it happened."No, no. I expected something like from Cohen. He's been lying all week or he's been lying for years," Rudy Giuliani said. "I honestly don't think it's significant. But in any event, that doesn't matter. It didn't happen. That's our position."The president's attorney, Rudy Giuliani told CNN that Cohen isn't credible.Cohen's claim contradicts repeated denials by President Trump, his son Don Jr., and lawyers.They say Trump knew nothing about the meeting in which Russians promised dirt on Hillary Clinton.In his first in-depth interview after the FBI raided his home, office and hotel room, Cohen signaled to ABC's George Stephanopoulos his willingness to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller and federal prosecutors, even if that put President Trump in jeopardy."There's no way you're going to bring down the President of the United States on the testimony uncorroborated of a proven liar," Giuliani said.At the same time, one of the most powerful people in the Trump organization has now been subpoenaed by federal investigators.Prosecutors are now using a grand jury to question chief financial officer Allen Wieselberg.It is part of the investigation into whether Cohen violated any campaign finance laws by trying to keep women quiet who claimed to have had affairs with Trump.----------