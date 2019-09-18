the countdown

Bill Ritter dives into the numbers that define the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates | The Countdown

NEW YORK (WABC) -- How did you judge last week's Democratic presidential primary debate?

With 10 candidates on stage, the term "debate" might a bit of a stretch. "Discussion" might be more suitable.

For this edition of The Countdown, we thought we'd stay away from the politics of it all -- and a little dive into the numbers.

Some interesting points? Together, the 10 candidates have 177 years of political experience, seven out of 10 went to law school, and only one served in the military.

2020 Democrat candidates: List of Democrats running for president in 2020

Watch this week's edition of The Countdown for a deeper dive!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdemocratsthe countdown2020 presidential electionoriginals
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THE COUNTDOWN
The Countdown: 3rd Democratic debate is pivot point in campaign
Democratic Debate: The Countdown looks at round 2
The Countdown: Your guide for night 2 of the Democratic debate
The Countdown: Your primer for the Democratic debate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert issued for missing baby on Long Island
Man arrested in fatal stabbing of teen at LI strip mall
Amber Alert: Man wanted in search for missing 5-year-old NJ girl
Chemical spill prompts evacuation at NYC hospital
Woman goes missing after NJ fire; Friend found with her Jeep
Angelina Pivarnick from 'Jersey Shore' sues New York City
NYPD officer released from hospital after NYC shooting
Show More
Fight near Midtown Manhattan Taco Bell ends in slashing
Sandy Hook families release harrowing PSA about school shootings
Cuomo signs bill extending statute of limitations for rape in NY
Approx. 70 dirt bike riders wanted for reckless driving on LI highway
NYPD to deploy extra personnel for High Holy Days
More TOP STORIES News