Bill Ritter dives into the numbers that define the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates | The Countdown

NEW YORK (WABC) -- How did you judge last week's Democratic presidential primary debate?With 10 candidates on stage, the term "debate" might a bit of a stretch. "Discussion" might be more suitable.For this edition of The Countdown, we thought we'd stay away from the politics of it all -- and a little dive into the numbers.Some interesting points? Together, the 10 candidates have 177 years of political experience, seven out of 10 went to law school, and only one served in the military.Watch this week's edition of The Countdown for a deeper dive!