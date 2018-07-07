NEW YORK (WABC) --New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is facing criticism for reportedly using an NYPD counterterrorism plane to travel back and forth from a vacation in Canada.
According to reports, the $3 million plane picked the mayor up from his vacation in Montreal Thursday. He took the plane so he could attend the street renaming for fallen NYPD Detective Miosotis Familia.
Then he used the same plane to fly back to Canada, reports say.
It's unclear how much that trip costs taxpayers or why the mayor did not fly commercially.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts