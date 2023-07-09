Up Close: Impact of Supreme Court rulings; shark concerns spike

In this episode of Up Close, Mike Marza fills in for Bill Ritter to tackle the impact of the recent landmark Supreme Court rulings.

Democrat Congressman Jamaal Brown, who represents New York's 16th district that includes north Bronx and southern Westchester County, joins the show to discuss the decisions and what it means for the nation.

Dr. Robert Hueter, chief scientist at OSEARCH in Sarasota, Florida, also joins Up Close to tell us why we're seeing an increase in sharks, and if we should be concerned.

It comes after swimmers on Long Island had a scare last week from sharks in the Atlantic Ocean.

There were at least four confirmed cases of people bitten by sharks just in the first couple days of last week. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt. Now drones, helicopters and boat patrols are being used to track the sharks in the ocean.

Finally, we have more details on the announced separation of former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray.

