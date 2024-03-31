Up Close: MTA approves congestion pricing. Here's why the toll could still die

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- After about 17 years of controversy, the MTA approved its congestion-pricing plan, a toll to drive below 60th Street in Manhattan, the first of its kind for any city in the country.

Many drivers are not happy in the slightest to pay to drive on public streets.

It's set to start in June, unless the state of New Jersey and several groups can get a court to derail a plan that would bring the MTA about $1 billion in new revenue.

We talk to transportation consultant Sam Schwartz, known as Gridlock Sam, and New Jersey U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, who has been one of the plan's loudest critics.

Plus, former New York governor David Paterson joins us to discuss congestion pricing, how to fight crime in New York City, and a lot more.

Finally, ABC News political director Rick Klein and political consultant Hank Sheinkopf discuss the week in politics.

