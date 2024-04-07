Up Close: Bail reform and the murder of a New York City police officer

The recent murder of now NYPD Det. Jonathan Diller is stirring controversy over bail reform. Up Close speaks with Bronx DA Darcel Clark about recent crime and continued gun violence in New York City.

The recent murder of now NYPD Det. Jonathan Diller is stirring controversy over bail reform. Up Close speaks with Bronx DA Darcel Clark about recent crime and continued gun violence in New York City.

The recent murder of now NYPD Det. Jonathan Diller is stirring controversy over bail reform. Up Close speaks with Bronx DA Darcel Clark about recent crime and continued gun violence in New York City.

The recent murder of now NYPD Det. Jonathan Diller is stirring controversy over bail reform. Up Close speaks with Bronx DA Darcel Clark about recent crime and continued gun violence in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The recent murder of now NYPD Det. Jonathan Diller is stirring controversy over bail reform.

Diller was killed during a traffic stop in Far Rockaway, Queens.

Between the accused gunman and the driver of the car who was charged with gun violations, they had nearly three dozen arrests before being charged in this case.

Another recent case involved eight migrants found squatting in the Bronx and facing drug and gun charges.

Despite a request from prosecutors in the Bronx for high bail, most were all released without posting any bail.

This morning we talk to Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark about that and continued gun violence.

And while the fear of crime in New York City seems to be high, newly released numbers for the first three months of the year show crime is actually down on the streets and in the subway system. We talk to the NYPD's chief of patrol John Chell.

Plus WABC-TV chief meteorologist Lee Goldberg on Monday's eclipse, the forecast for viewing and what to expect during the rare event.

Up Close airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE UP CLOSE PODCAST

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here

WATCH: Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close