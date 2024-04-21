Up Close: Major development in New York City squatter case

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- "We have a jury" - those words from the judge in former President Donald Trump's historic hush money criminal trial in Manhattan.

What do we know about the jurors and what we can expect as testimony gets underway?

We talk to a former prosecutor about the case and also to our political team about the impact of the trial on the presidential race.

But first a major development in an eyewitness investigation.

Criminal charges are filed against a man featured in a 7 On Your Side squatter investigation who prosecutors say not only took over a home, but also rented out rooms.

Investigative reporter Dan Krauth joins Up Close to discuss the latest developments.

Up Close airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

