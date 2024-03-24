Up Close: Why New York's squatter issue is more complicated than you think

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Squatting - it's a growing problem in New York City, and it's not simple.

On this episode of Up Close, we dive into the issue and the long process that can take close to two years to result an eviction of the alleged squatters.

Investigative reporter Dan Krauth joins the show with details on his coverage of a property owner who confronted a group of people she said moved into her million-dollar home in Queens.

Several people were taken away in handcuffs, and one of those arrested was the homeowner.

New York State Assemblymember Jake Blumencranz also joined the show with more on the push to change the law in New York to stop squatters from taking homes that don't belong to them.

Meanwhile, we take a look at the state of the city's economy four years after COVID, and how businesses are dealing with the growing concerns about crime.

Joining us with more on that is Kathryne Wylde, President and CEO for Partnership for New York City.

Up Close airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

