Up Close: Senator Menendez on summer of political discontent; de Blasio talks future

By Eyewitness News
Up Close: Senator Menendez on summer of political discontent

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this edition of Up Close, United States Senator Bob Menendez joins us to discuss an array of political issues plaguing the nation.

It has been a summer of political discontent. There have been protests over the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, while a House committee digs into the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

All of this is happening as the country battles not only high gas prices, but the highest inflation in decades.

Coinciding with that has been the lowest approval ratings yet for President Joe Biden.

U.S. Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey joins us to discuss these major issues.

Also joining us on Up Close is former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

He was introspective, reflective and self-critical. It comes as the former mayor discusses why he dropped out of his bid to become a congressman just a month before the primary election.

