NJ government shutdown: What will close and what will stay open?

TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) --New Jersey officials face a Saturday deadline to enact a balanced budget or face a shutdown, as Gov. Phil Murphy and lawmakers continue to dispute tax rates and sales tax percentages.
Here's what New Jersey residents need to know:
What is the deadline?
Murphy has until midnight June 30 to sign a budget.
What are the key sticking points?
Governor Murphy has said he would veto the Democrat-led Legislature's $36.5 billion budget because it does not contain enough tax revenue.
The governor has been pushing for an income tax hike on people who make more than $1 million a year. He also wants to restore the sales tax to 7 percent.
What will be closed?
It is ultimately up to the governor to decide what "essential and non-essential" services are.
During a state shutdown last year, Governor Chris Christie closed all state-run parks, forests, camping areas, historic sites and beaches.
Motor Vehicle Commission offices are likely to close.
What will remain open?
Casinos and racetracks will continue to operate for up to seven days in the event of a government shutdown.
Last year, Governor Christie deemed the lottery an "essential" service.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
