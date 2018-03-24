MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

Paul McCartney refers to John Lennon's murder at March for Our Lives rally

Paul McCartney told a reporter one of his friends was killed by gun violence during a March for Our Lives rally in Central Park. (WABC)

By Eyewitness News
CENTRAL PARK --
Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers took to the streets for the March for Our Lives for gun control - and Paul McCartney was one of them.

The former Beatle had a very personal reason for joining the march.

"One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here, so it's important to me," McCartney told a reporter as they stood near Central Park.

People all over the world participated in March for Our Lives events in numbers comparable to the women's march after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

