Pro-choice rallies being held across country, and in New York City

NEW YORK -- A number of rallies are being held across the country Tuesday to protest recent restrictive abortion laws in some states.
There is one taking place in front of the Supreme Court in Washington.
Demonstrators are upset with laws passed in Alabama, Georgia, Missouri and Mississippi.
A number of Democrats running for president in 2020 have said they'll attend the "Stop the Ban" rallies.
Senator Schumer said he's joining the one in Washington.
In Lower Manhattan Tuesday night, a rally is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in Foley Square.
