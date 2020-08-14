vote 2020

The Countdown: Democratic National Convention Preview

The Countdown to Election 2020: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and the DNC
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On the road to election day, the first stop is the Democratic National Convention beginning the week of August 17.

The DNC was originally planned in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It's an important state on the electoral map. Both parties want to win there.

YOU CAN WATCH THIS SHOW ON YOUR CONNECTED TV! CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this convention will be unlike any other: a virtual one.

How different will it be?

On this week's Countdown, Bill Ritter is joined by ABC News embedded reporters with the Biden and Trump campaigns, ABC News political director Rick Klein and political consultant Hank Sheinkopf.

MORE: Everything to know about the DNC

The 2020 Democratic National Convention will take place from Monday, Aug. 17, to Thursday, Aug. 20. On each night of the convention, two hours of scheduled programming will begin at 9 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. CT | 6 p.m. PT.

Biden will formally accept the party's nomination from Wilmington's Chase Center on Thursday evening.

EMBED More News Videos

Throughout his career, Joe Biden has served as a city councilman, a U.S. senator and the vice president. Look back at his career over the past several decades.



What to know about Kamala Harris

Joe Biden has announced California Sen. Kamala Harris as his 2020 running mate. Here's what to know about Harris at a glance.

2020 VOTE RESOURCES

Voter registration, information and resources from Vote.org
League of Women Voters of the City of New York

Board of Elections in New York City
NY Voter Registration and Poll Site Search

2020 VOTE COVERAGE
Eyewitness News Elections Coverage
ABC News Elections Coverage
FiveThiryEight.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsvotingkamala harrisvote 2020democratselectionsjoe bidenelectioncampaignpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
CT votes amid power outages, candidate quits after arrest
Congress urges Postal Service to undo changes slowing mail
Trump claims Biden is 'against God' at Ohio rally
Maloney, Torres win after delayed count in NY House primary
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC violence: 2 dead, 13 shot in 10 separate shootings overnight
Bull shark sightings reported in NJ river
Inmates start fire at NYC correctional facility: FDNY
Is the mayor turning his back on Chinatown businesses?
COVID-19 Updates: Fake face mask exemption cards on the rise
AccuWeather: Nice start to the weekend
Man fatally shot in front of Brooklyn apartment
Show More
Boil Water Advisory in NJ city after positive E. coli test
Noose found painted outside Black family's home in Chappaqua
9/11 ceremony to be held after 'Tribute in Light' cancellation
NYC police union endorses Trump's re-election
Pres. Trump's brother hospitalized, 'very ill,' sources say
More TOP STORIES News